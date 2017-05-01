Metallica replaces cover band's stolen gear

A Metallica cover band distraught after its equipment was stolen has been able to return to stage after a gift from surprise benefactors -- the metal legends themselves.

Blistered Earth, a four-piece band from Spokane, Washington that covers Metallica classics and emulates the group's headbanging look, said a trailer with all its gear was snatched after a show last week in Portland, Oregon.

After two days, the band -- which lost three guitars, two bass guitars and a drum-kit plus an array of amplifiers and pedals -- said everything had been replaced.

"Sometimes when bad things happen it really brings out the best in people," Blistered Earth wrote on Facebook.

James Hetfield "and the rest of the guys in Metallica (thanx guys) have seen fit to replace our equipment. Thank you guys!!"

There was no immediate word from Metallica. The band on May 10 begins in Baltimore an extensive tour of North America and Europe after completing a leg in Latin America.

