WhatsApp reported down in Pakistan and across the world

Over one billion users worldwide, including millions in Pakistan, were unable to access Whatsapp, the smartphone free-messaging service on Thursday, according to reports.

Users from across the world reported that the popular messaging app has crashed, social media was abuzz with millions complaining about the outage.

Whatsapp is getting flooded by feedback from thousands complaining regarding the issue within the past few minutes.

The company is yet to release a statement and inform about the issue.

WhatsApp Inc., based in Mountain View, California, was acquired by Facebook in February 2014 for approximately US$19.3 billion. By February 2016, WhatsApp had a user base of over one billion, making it the most popular messaging application at the time.

