Hot and dry weather expected in most plain areas of country: MET

Pakistan

Continental air prevails over most parts of the country on Thursday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported.

A shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country, according to the PMD report. 

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country in the next twenty-four hours. However, a light rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.                  

Rainfall in the last 24 Hours (mm)                               

KP: Dir 24, Abbottabad 05, Malamjabba 04, Mirkhani 03, Drosh, Chitral, Saidu sharif, Lower Dir 01. FATA: Parachinar 08. Punjab: Murree 02, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 04, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot 01.

Yesterday's highest temperatures

Sh. Benazirabad, Dadu 44°C, Sukkar, Turbat, Padidan, R.Y. Khan, Jacobabad 43°C, Moenjo Daro, Larkana, Sibbi, Hyderabad, Chhor, Lasbela 42°C.

 

 

Data courtesy: Pakistan Meteorological Department

