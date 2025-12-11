Govt hails Faiz Hamid's sentence as 'historic, landmark' for accountability system

This collage shows Faisal Vawda, Khawaja Asif and Atta Tarar. — Radio Pakistan/Radio Pakistan/X@NAofPakistan

Vawda says May 9 perpetrators will also face consequences.

Nation to face effects of Bajwa and Hamid’s actions: Asif.

Tarar says Hamid crossed red lines and interfered politically.



Political leaders belonging to ruling alliance have reacted to the conviction of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hamid, who was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Field General Court Martial (FGCM).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Hamid was tried under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secret Act, detrimental to the safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to persons.

The ISPR added that Hamid was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by the court, which was promulgated on December 11, 2025.

'Pakistan will reap harvest of past decisions'

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the nation will face the consequences of decisions made under former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and the ex-spymaster.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Asif wrote, "The country will keep reaping the harvest of seeds sown by Faiz Hamid and General [retd] Bajwa for years.”

“May God forgive us. May those in power recognise that authority is a divine trust and use it for the welfare of His creation. May the fear of God guide the rulers. Ameen.”

'No one is bigger than Pakistan'

Separately speaking to Geo News, Senator Faisal Vawda said that the conviction marks "just the beginning," adding that the May 9-related cases are expected to move forward next.

Vawda said that if a former senior army officer can be tried in the May 9 cases, “you can imagine the fate of the real perpetrators” involved in the violence.

He said that a foundation has now been laid for a system of accountability and justice in the country and stressed that "no one is bigger than Pakistan."

The senator said that the retired lt general had caused harm to the country, its institutions, politics, and judiciary through misuse of authority.

'Historic and landmark decision'

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, while speaking to Geo News, described the verdict as a "historic" and “landmark” decision, saying that the decision strengthens the rule of law and accountability mechanisms in Pakistan.

Tarar said that red lines had been crossed and political interference had taken place. He said that the former ISI chief had acted as a political adviser to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and provided the party with “full political support.”

The information minister said that the decision would reinforce the rule of law and the country’s accountability mechanisms

He added that the trial was fair, saying Hamid was given a full opportunity to defend himself, including the chance to present evidence and witnesses in his favor.

Tarar further revealed that investigations into Faiz Hamid's alleged involvement in political matters were still ongoing and would continue.