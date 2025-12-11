Supreme Court stays Imaan Mazari, husband's trial in controversial tweets case

Lawyer Imaan Mazari (centre) pictured alongside her husband Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha (left) outside a court. — X@AsadAToor

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued directives to halt the trial of lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha in the controversial tweets case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim heard and accepted Mazari's plea against the Islamabad High Court verdict which had dismissed the lawyer's plea seeking to stop the trial in the additional sessions judge's court.

The court, in its verdict, said that the trial in the said case should be halted till the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

"The IHC should decide [the case] after hearing all the parties. It is expected that IHC will decide soon after hearing the parties in full," said the SC.



Mazari and Chattha were booked in a case registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) under Sections 9, 10, 11 and 26 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016 and were subsequently indicted on October 30.

The first information report (FIR) alleges that the couple attempted to incite divisions on linguistic grounds through social media posts.

