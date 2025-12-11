 
Sindh announces winter vacation schedule for schools, colleges

"All educational institutions will reopen on January 1,” says education department spokesperson

Rana Javaid
December 11, 2025

Students leave for their homes after school timings end on May 10, 2023. — Online
KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department’s Steering Committee on Thursday announced the schedule for winter vacations across the province.

According to a spokesperson for the department, all public and private educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed from December 22 to 31 for the annual winter break.

"All educational institutions will reopen on January 1,” the spokesperson added.

He further added that supplementary examinations conducted by the education boards will continue as per their pre-announced schedule and will not be affected by the winter vacation.

The schedule came days after the Punjab government had announced winter vacations for all schools across the province.

The notification, issued by the provincial education department, stated: "Winter vacation in all public and private schools across the province of Punjab shall be observed with effect from December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026.”

All schools are set to reopen on January 10, 2026, marking the restart of the academic term, the notification added.

