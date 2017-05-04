PSL spot-fixing case: PCB presents evidences against Shahzeb Hasan before tribunal

KARACHI: The anti-corruption unit of Pakistan Cricket Board has presented pieces of evidence against cricketer Shahzaib Hassan during the hearing of PCB’s three-member anti-corruption tribunal, headed by Justice (retired) Asghar Haider.

Shahzaib Hasan has been charged with breaches of Articles 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code by the Pakistan Cricket Board following its initial inquiry into alleged attempts by a syndicate to corrupt the Pakistan Super League.

According to the PCB, evidences presented to the tribunal by the anti-corruption unit includes, amongst other material, witness statements, recorded interviews, and copies of certain WhatsApp voice messages.

“A copy of the opening brief along with all the material was also provided to Shahzaib Hassan and his counsel who shall respond by filing an Answering Brief before the Tribunal on 18th May 2017,” said a PCB statement following tribunal’s hearing.

Shahzaib was formally charged by PCB for three breaches of PCB’s anti-corruption code on March 17th as part of PCB’s investigations into an alleged attempt by an international syndicate to corrupt the second edition of Pakistan Super League.

The anti-corruption tribunal has directed both the parties, Shahzaib and the Pakistan Cricket Board – to not to comment on the on-going proceedings and the evidences provided.

“The Anti-Corruption Tribunal directed that the parties would not make any comments regarding the proceedings of this Tribunal, the contents of the evidence presented to this Tribunal, or on the merits of the present proceedings,” the PCB statement added.

Pakistan Cricket Board has already suspended fast bowler Mohammad Irfan for 12 months, with six months of suspension suspended, in relation to PSL spot fixing case while Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan have contested against PCB’s charge-sheet in the anti-corruption tribunal.

0



0





