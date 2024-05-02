Why did PCB pick Hassan Ali for England, Ireland tours?

"Hasan was already in our plans for T20I World Cup 2024," Wahab Riaz says

Pakistan's Hasan Ali reacts during the ICC men's T20I World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally opened up on its decision to select right-arm pacer Hasan Ali in the Green Shirts' squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.

Elaborating on Hasan's comeback to the national side while addressing a press conference in Lahore, PCB selector Wahab Riaz said the 29-year-old will be Haris Rauf's backup in the upcoming fixtures.

"Hasan was already in our plans for T20I World Cup 2024. He was playing county cricket as he was under contract," the official said.



His remarks came as the board, earlier in the day, announced the national side's 18-member squad for the upcoming all-important tours ahead of the T20I World Cup 2024.



The Men in Green are set to face Ireland in a three-match T20I series from May 10 to May 14 after which the national side will travel to England for a four-match T20I series commencing on May 22.

The captain Babar Azam-led side, after undergoing a three-day training camp in Lahore from May 4 to 6, will depart for Dublin, Ireland on May 7.

Continuing on the pacer's future, Riaz said: "If [Haris] Rauf gets fit before the England series then he will be our first choice. If we feel Rauf is not fit for the match, then Hasan will replace him.

As per the data available on ESPNCricinfo, Hasan last featured for the national side in T20Is in September 2022 against Sri Lanka where he conceded 25 runs in three overs without taking any wickets.

Meanwhile, the last one-day internationals (ODIs) the pacer played for Green Shirts was in November 2023 against New Zealand.

This fast bowler has only featured in Test format for the national side this year which was during the Australia series in January.

Pakistan's squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan.

Schedule of matches:

Ireland series:

May 10 – v Ireland, 1st T20I, Dublin

May 12 – v Ireland, 2nd T20I, Dublin

May 14 – v Ireland, 3rd T20I, Dublin

England series:

May 22 – v England, 1st T20I, Leeds

May 25 – v England, 2nd T20I, Birmingham

May 28– v England 3rd T20I, Cardiff

May 30 – v England, 4th T20I, The Oval