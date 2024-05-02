Kings Cup final: Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr to face Al Hilal

Al Nassr tramples Al Khaleej with 3-1 victory in King's Cup semi-final

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice against Al Khaleej during King's Cup semi-final. — Reuters/File

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on Wednesday emerged victorious in the King Cup of Champions semi-final, as they defeated Al Khaleej 3-1 at the Riyadh’s Al-Awwal Stadium.

Ronaldo, 39, and Sadio Mane, 32, both scored for Al Nassr, with the Portuguese footballer claiming the first mention on the scoresheet as he netted the first goal in the 17th minute after seizing on a mistake from Al Khaleej’s defence.

Meanwhile, Mane doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 37th minute after Al Khaleej defender Ivo Rodrigues handled the ball inside the penalty area.

The former Real Madrid star topped it off with a third goal in the 57th minute, finishing off a low cross from Ayman Yahya.

Al Nassr’s victory was also celebrated by Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, 30, who was present at the stadium.

She boasted her beau’s skills on social media, sharing a video of his second goal of the match on her Instagram Story.

Georgina Rodriguez boasts Al Nassr's victory on social media. — Instagram/@georginagio

With the semi-final in their bag, Al Nassr will face Saudi Pro League leader and Saudi Super Cup winner Al Hilal in the King’s Cup final on May 31.



Al Hilal made their way to the final after beating Al Ittihad in the other semifinal on Tuesday.