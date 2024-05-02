 

Kings Cup final: Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr to face Al Hilal

Al Nassr tramples Al Khaleej with 3-1 victory in King's Cup semi-final

By
Web Desk

May 02, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice against Al Khaleej during King's Cup semi-final. — Reuters/File

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on Wednesday emerged victorious in the King Cup of Champions semi-final, as they defeated Al Khaleej 3-1 at the Riyadh’s Al-Awwal Stadium.

Ronaldo, 39, and Sadio Mane, 32, both scored for Al Nassr, with the Portuguese footballer claiming the first mention on the scoresheet as he netted the first goal in the 17th minute after seizing on a mistake from Al Khaleej’s defence.

Meanwhile, Mane doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 37th minute after Al Khaleej defender Ivo Rodrigues handled the ball inside the penalty area.

The former Real Madrid star topped it off with a third goal in the 57th minute, finishing off a low cross from Ayman Yahya.

Al Nassr’s victory was also celebrated by Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, 30, who was present at the stadium.

She boasted her beau’s skills on social media, sharing a video of his second goal of the match on her Instagram Story.

Georgina Rodriguez boasts Al Nassr's victory on social media. — Instagram/@georginagio

With the semi-final in their bag, Al Nassr will face Saudi Pro League leader and Saudi Super Cup winner Al Hilal in the King’s Cup final on May 31.

Al Hilal made their way to the final after beating Al Ittihad in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

More From Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player
What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?

What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?
Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series

Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi
Real Madrid make it to Champions League final

Real Madrid make it to Champions League final
Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11

Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11
Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?

Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada
Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season

Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season
Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer

Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer
Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit
Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today

Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today