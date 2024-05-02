 

Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema returns to Real Madrid following injury

When will Al Ittihad star return to Saudi Arabia?

By
Web Desk

May 02, 2024

Benzema returns to former club for medical consultation. — Reuters/File

French football sensation Karim Benzema has returned to his former club Real Madrid for medical consultations over his injuries, Al Arabiya reported.

The 36-year-old Al Ittihad star is temporarily leaving his club but will return next week.

The Jeddah-based club said in a statement on X that Benzema “is undergoing further examination in Real Madrid’s clinic with his former doctor in Spain, who supervised his case in previous years.”

The consultations, the statement added, were arranged under mutual understanding between Al Ittihad and Real Madrid. Benzema’s injuries “caused him to miss key matches this season,” the Al Ittihad statement said.

Benzema joined Al Ittihad last year in June on a three-year-contract, leaving Real Madrid after a 14-year stint.

His sudden departure comes amid Saudi Pro League matches that are currently underway, with Al Ittihad, ranked fifth on the league table, set to face Abha on Friday.

It is yet to be seen how Benzema fits into the club’s scheme of things for the remaining matches.

