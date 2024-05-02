 

Champions League's Eva Murati wears black to steal the show

Champions League's presenter dresses to kill

By
Web Desk

May 02, 2024

Champions League's Eva Murati in spotlight with beautiful black outfit in this still taken from a video. — Instagram/@evamurati 

The gorgeous presenter of the Champions League for Albanian TV channel Tring Eva Murati has once again caught the eye of football fans, potentially developing her follower base among sports lovers, through her elegant dress and charming personality.

The law graduate Murati was in the Champions League studio covering Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain for Albania on Wednesday.

Eva Murti building fanbase within sports lovers. — Instagram/@evamurati

A day earlier on Tuesday, the model was in the limelight for her bold and glamourous outfit while she was on the show for Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old was wearing a beautiful black dress and a charming smile as Dortmund triumphed over PSG in the first match of their semi-final.

Eva Murti wears beautiful black outfit. — Instagram/@evamurati

She hosts TNT Sports’ football coverage, and could not stop her fans from showering praise on her beauty, personality, and attraction.

A user on her Instagram profile wrote while praising her: "It always looks more than perfect."

Eva Murati started her TV career when she was 18. — Instagram/@evamurati

Another fan of her went on: "This is her stage and here is Eva Murati, a woman who fascinates with her magnificent beauty."

Eva Murati started her TV career when she was 18 years old and was enrolled as a student at the University of Tirana.

She can fluently speak English, Italian Spanish, and some French.

More From Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player
What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?

What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?
Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series

Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi
Real Madrid make it to Champions League final

Real Madrid make it to Champions League final
Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11

Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11
Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?

Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada
Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season

Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season
Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer

Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer
Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit
Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today

Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today