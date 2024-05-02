Champions League's Eva Murati wears black to steal the show

Champions League's presenter dresses to kill

Champions League's Eva Murati in spotlight with beautiful black outfit in this still taken from a video. — Instagram/@evamurati

The gorgeous presenter of the Champions League for Albanian TV channel Tring Eva Murati has once again caught the eye of football fans, potentially developing her follower base among sports lovers, through her elegant dress and charming personality.

The law graduate Murati was in the Champions League studio covering Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain for Albania on Wednesday.

Eva Murti building fanbase within sports lovers. — Instagram/@evamurati

A day earlier on Tuesday, the model was in the limelight for her bold and glamourous outfit while she was on the show for Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old was wearing a beautiful black dress and a charming smile as Dortmund triumphed over PSG in the first match of their semi-final.

Eva Murti wears beautiful black outfit. — Instagram/@evamurati

She hosts TNT Sports’ football coverage, and could not stop her fans from showering praise on her beauty, personality, and attraction.

A user on her Instagram profile wrote while praising her: "It always looks more than perfect."

Eva Murati started her TV career when she was 18. — Instagram/@evamurati

Another fan of her went on: "This is her stage and here is Eva Murati, a woman who fascinates with her magnificent beauty."

Eva Murati started her TV career when she was 18 years old and was enrolled as a student at the University of Tirana.

She can fluently speak English, Italian Spanish, and some French.