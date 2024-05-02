Cristiano Ronaldo compared with 'fine wine' that gets better with age

Fans compare him with Old is Gold analogy

Cristiano Ronaldo called Goat against Lionel Messi. — X/@Cristiano

Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has presented his brilliant game yet again, fuelling the greatest of all times (GOAT) debate to his advantage as he excelled in scoring a goal that landed Al Nassr above Al Khaleej in the Saudi club semi-final.



The 39-year-old striker took his team to the King’s Cup final with a victory of 3-1, before celebrating in a happy message to his supporters on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck the first and the third goal while the second one was hit by Senegal international Sadio Mane from the penalty spot at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh.

The Portuguese forward celebrated the triumph with a brief post on X, former Twitter: "The King’s Cup … let’s go."

Now Al Nassr are set to meet their fierce foe Al-Hilal in the final slated on May 31.

He accompanied the message with pictures of his celebrations after scoring the two goals.

It would be the fifth time the two arch-rivals would be clashing this season.

Ronaldo’s fans reacted to his victory by naming him GOAT against Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, according to Tribuna.

One said: "The only goal second to this is his bicycle kick. Cristiano Ronaldo does not seem to age."

Another Liverpool fan wrote: "One of the best finishers of this generation. GOAT."

One said, "Messi could never ????????????????" while another stated: "This is Unbelievable Cristiano ❤️????"

A user on social media compared him with fine wine, saying: "The older the better…The Goat????."