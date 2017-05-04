First ever Balochistan govt delegation meets European lawmakers in Brussels

The first ever delegation of lawmakers from Balochistan visiting the European Union in Brussels held meetings with members of the European Parliament and discussed various relevant matters.

The parliamentarians highlighted the growing significance of Balochistan as the hub of economic connectivity and also expressed concerns over foreign interference in the province. The delegation met with MEP Michael Gahler, Chair of Delegation for relations with the Pan-African Parliament and member of Conference of Delegation Chairs and Committee on Foreign Affairs at the EU Parliament.

The nine-member delegation is being led by Nawabzada Changez Khan Marri, Minister for Irrigation and Energy and comprises provincial ministers and parliamentarians including Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Nasrullah Khan, Ahmed Ali, Tahir Mahmood and Muhammad Raza and Umair Ahmed Hussaini. The official spokesman of the Balochistan government Anwaar ul Haq Kakar is also accompanying the delegation.

Kakar along with Nawab Changez Mari addressed a gathering of politician, intellectuals and diplomats at the European Institute for Asian Studies.

The lawmakers stressed that the so-called Baloch leadership living a luxurious life in Europe is promoting violence in Balochistan at the behest of India. Nawab Marri further said all Baloch people should come and live in Balochistan like him.

“I am always among my people; will live and die in my homeland,” he said.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised Gahler of the interference of foreign elements and non-state actors in proliferating terrorist activities in the province and inciting some segments of the people to disturb law and order situation.

The delegation also met with the members of European Parliament from different countries at a lunch hosted by MEP Sajjad Karim, who is the Chair of Delegation to the EU-Armenia and EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committees and the EU-Georgia Parliamentary Association Committee.

