Top moments from Marvel’s The Defenders trailer

Marvel dropped the action-packed trailer of its much-awaited Netflix’s show, The Defenders, on Wednesday.

The show will weave together characters from other Marvel shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, and we just can’t wait.

Earlier, a teaser trailer showed the main characters from the all series standing together in an elevator giving a hint of the action awaiting us all.

The new trailer is fun, snarky, full of action and is exactly what the fans needed after the disappointing first season of Iron Fist. The trailer shows that the “War for New York is [truly] here.”

Here, are some of our favourite moments from the trailer.

1) Suit up our favourite lawyer is back

As Charlie Cox fans, we are just happy to have him back on our screens (Yes, two seasons of Daredevil were just not enough)

2) Iron Fist gets the action sequence he deserves

In case you missed the first season of Iron Fist (not that you missed a lot), but the season was full of below par action sequences (and don’t get me started on the dialogues). But, the hero seems to finally find his space and delivers an epic punch.

3) Elektra brings the angst back

We really liked Élodie Yung as Elektra and are glad to have her back. But, she has clearly chosen a side and can be seen fighting Daredevil in the trailer

4) Stick is back to his mentoring ways

While Stick is not an easy character to like but we sure are glad to see him mentor the team. However, we have yet to see if he has another agenda for mentoring the team. As we know, Stick never really does anything because of the ‘selflessness of his heart’.

5) Bromance brewing

It seems that we will probably see a bromance between Luke and Danny as clear from their fight sequence (which also shows how lame Netflix’s Danny Rand really is). We are anticipating some funny scenes between the two characters.

6) Jessica and Matt’s unlikely friendship

From the first scene, it seems that Matt and Jessica will probably not be the best of friends. However, one scene which shows their equation is for sure quite remarkable.

Jessica to Matt: You look like an idiot

Matt to Jessica: It’s your scarf

7) Sigourney Weaver as Alexandra

Sigourney Weaver also makes an appearance as a new villain in the universe. She makes her mark despite just one dialogue in the trailer, “the more connections you have… the easier it will be to break you.”

8) Killer soundtrack

The first look comprises scattered fragments of the Nirvana’s classic, “Come As You Are”. An a cappella rendition of the sing mostly brings to the front Kurt Cobain’s vocals. An earlier teaser of the series also prominently featured the track.

All in all, the trailer also comprises brief descriptions of the four characters; “devil of Hell’s Kitchen, Smart a** detective, the righteous ex-con and the kid with a glowing fist.”

The show, which stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage and Finn Jones as Danny Rand/Iron Fist, will come out in August.

