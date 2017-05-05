Here's how to beat the heatwave this summer

KARACHI: The ongoing heatwave is predicted to continue for three to four days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated on Saturday.

In view of the forecast of the possible heat-wave, doctors have appealed citizens to avoid going out during the heat wave and take all precautionary measures in this regard

To avoid a repeat of the catastrophe in 2015 which claimed over 1,500 lives during a heat-wave that persisted for at least a week.

You can use the following precautions to beat the heat this summer:

Stay covered



Avoid the harsh direct sunlight hitting you, not only will it burn your complexion — but the sun's ultraviolet rays can be extremely dangerous, and excessive exposure may result in cancer. Try to stay indoor, and if you need to be outside; don’t spend extended amounts of time without shade or clothes that expose your skin to the sun.

Lightweight clothes are the best choice when you’re trying to keep cool. Wear linen, cotton, silk, or other breathable fabrics. Keep your clothing loose and breezy, so you don't feel suffocated in the humid heat.

Look for a shade, find a tree. You probably won't believe this, but the cooling effect of a tree is equivalent to ten room-size air conditioners operating 20 hours per day!

We're not short of our very own concocted drinks, that help you refresh and revitalise from the scalding heat out there. Neembu Paani, Lachaydaar Rabri Doodh, Ganna Juice and Sattu are some compelling options, have one or have 'em all, why not? And oh! Don't forget Lassi! Nothing reenergizes quite like good ol' Lassi.

It is, therefore, wiser not to go out during the peak sunlight hours to stay safe from a heatstroke. The use of ice packs, cold sheets, and wet towels is advised, and drinking more water is recommended.

