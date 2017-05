SEOUL: North Korea on Friday accused the CIA of plotting with South Korea to assassinate the isolated country´s leader Kim Jong-Un, amid soaring tensions in the flashpoint region.

The CIA and Seoul´s Intelligence Services have "hatched a vicious plot" involving unspecified "biochemical substances" to assassinate the hermit state´s young leader during public ceremonial events in Pyongyang, the Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

0



0