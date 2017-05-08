IN PICTURES: Wife, supporters rejoice at Macron becoming youngest French president

Elected on Sunday several months before his 40th birthday, the centrist has turned a stale establishment upside down while eschewing the wave of economic and political nationalism that helped Britain to vote for "Brexit" and Donald Trump to be elected US president.



This file photo, taken on April 23, 2017, shows French presidential election candidate for the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux arriving on stage at the Parc des Expositions in Paris, after the first round of the Presidential election. AFP / Eric FEFERBERG



He will be the youngest leader in the current Group of Seven (G7) major nations and has elicited comparisons with youthful leaders past and present, from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to British ex-premier Tony Blair and even President John F. Kennedy in the United States.



Supporters of French president-elect Emmanuel Macron react at the Louvre Museum in Paris on May 7, 2017, after the second round of the French presidential election. AFP / Patrick KOVARIK



Many attribute Macron's stunning rise to a deep yearning for a fresh face, coupled with a rare message of optimism in a country that has long been obsessed with national decline.



French presidential election candidate for the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot at a polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, on May 7, 2017, during the second round of the French presidential election. / AFP / POOL / Christophe Ena



"His campaign has been like group therapy - to convert the French to optimism," said writer Michel Houellebecq.

"He did to French politics what Uber did to taxis," said Laurent Bigorgne, a friend of Macron's and head of the Institut Montaigne think-tank.



This file photo, taken on April 23, 2017, at La Rotonde restaurant in Paris, shows French presidential election candidate for the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron meeting some of his supporters after the first round of the Presidential election. AFP / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT



Far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, whom he defeated after an acrimonious runoff campaign, scornfully dubbed him a "smirking banker" in a rancorous TV debate, painting him as the candidate of "globalisation and Uberisation gone wild". In a final put-down, when Le Pen attempted to interrupt his summing-up, Macron told her, "You stay on TV. I want to be president of the country."

