Pakistan summons Iranian Ambassador, condemns threatening remarks

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan was called to the Foreign Office here Tuesday for conveying Pakistan's concerns over the reported remarks of the Iranian Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces regarding cross border actions.

The foreign office in statement said it was conveyed to the Iranian ambassador that such remarks were against the spirit of brotherly relations existing between the two countries.

Recently, the frequency of high level exchanges from both the sides has strengthened the bilateral cooperation and during the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Islamabad on May 3, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation on the border issues.

The Iranian side was urged to avoid issuance of such statements that could vitiate the environment of fraternal relations.

On Monday, the head of the Iranian armed forces had warned Islamabad that Tehran would hit bases inside Pakistan if the government does not confront militants who carry out cross-border attacks.

Ten Iranian border guards were killed by militants last month. Iran claimed militant group Jaish al Adl, had shot the guards with long-range guns, fired from inside Pakistan.

The border area has long been plagued by unrest from both drug smuggling gangs and separatist militants.

