Seven peace committee members killed in Bannu gun attack

BANNU: At least seven peace committee members have been killed in a gun attack by terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, the police said on Friday.

The incident, the police added, took place in Bannu's Hoveed area when the terrorists launched a attack on the peace committee's office at around 9pm.

In the exchange of fire, seven members of the peace committee were killed, while one person was injured. Those killed and injured in the attack have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The incident came only a day after security forces eliminated 30 Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in multiple engagements across KP as part of efforts to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.

In the Kurram district, at least 12 terrorists were neutralised and 11 more were gunned down, according to the military's media wing.

Terrorists were also killed in Tank, Mohmand and Lakki Marwat as well.

Terrorist attacks have seen a sharp increase in Pakistan, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban regime came into power.

A police report noted that KP alone recorded over 600 terror incidents, in which at least 79 police personnel were martyred alongside 138 civilians, during the first eight months of 2025.

The violence spread to other regions of the country, including Islamabad, where a suicide bombing on November 11 resulted in the martyrdom of 12 and 36 others were injured, among them lawyers and petitioners.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul and the international community to address the presence of terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan, including those of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Despite Pakistan's efforts to engage the Taliban regime on the issue of cross-border terrorism, Kabul has remained largely unresponsive to its concerns.