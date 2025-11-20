NA-18 by-polls: ECP seeks deployment of army, civil armed forces citing KP CM's 'threats'

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi addresses a gathering at Havelian, Abbottabad on November 19, 2025. — Facbook@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is seeking the deployment of the Pakistan Army and the civil armed forces for NA-18 by-elections citing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi's "threats" and use of "provocative language" against public officials.

In separate letters addressed to the respective secretaries of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Interior, the ECP drew attention to CM Afridi's recent speech at a public rally at Havelian, alleging that he "clearly threatened" district administration, police officers and ECP officials engaged with the by-polls due on November 23.

"Regrettably, he [KP CM} used offensive language which amounts to harassing and unduly influencing them which may prevent them [officials] from effective performance of their duties," the letter reads.

The electoral body's concerns are linked with CM Afridi's speech at Chamba, near Havelian, in relation to the upcoming by-election for which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fielded Shehrnaz Khan, wife of former National Assembly opposition leader Omar Ayub.

During his speech, the CM issued a stern warning to local political actors in Haripur, claiming that some individuals had "changed their votes" ahead of the November 23 by-election, The News reported.

Urging voters to support PTI in the upcoming by-election, he warned the local administration and law-enforcement agencies against any attempt to manipulate results. "If the people’s mandate is tampered with, the consequences will not be good. Any attempt at rigging will create a serious situation," he said.

Stressing that justice was being denied and democratic norms were being undermined, CM Afridi said: "The situation now leaves only one option — and we will definitely adopt it," he cautioned, without specifying what that option might be.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.