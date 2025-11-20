Forces eliminate 30 terrorists in multiple KP operations

Pakistani troops patrol along Pakistan-Afghanistan border fence in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

Forces gun down 11 terrorists in Kurram IBO.

At least seven khawarij killed in Mohmand district.

Sanitisation operations underway in areas: ISPR



At least 30 Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists were killed during multiple operations conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that an intelligence-based operation (IBO), conducted in Mohmand district on November 18-19, resulted in the killing of four terrorists.

"Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat district. In ensuing fire exchange, two khawarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces," it added.

Security forces killed another Fitna al-Khawarij terrorist during the third encounter that took place in the Tank district.

In the Kurram district, as many as 12 terrorists were neutralised after an intense exchange of fire during a targeted operation conducted on the reported presence of militants on November 19.

"Capitalising on intelligence with respect to presence of another group of khawarij, in same general area, in another intelligence-based operation, own troops successfully neutralised 11 more," the ISPR's statement added.

Sanitisation operations were underway to eliminate any other India-backed terrorists found in the areas.

The successful IBOs come as armed forces have intensified efforts to eradicate terrorism under the Azm-e-Istehkam operation.

Terrorist attacks have seen a sharp increase in Pakistan, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban regime came into power.

A police report noted that KP alone recorded over 600 terror incidents, in which at least 79 police personnel were martyred alongside 138 civilians, during the first eight months of 2025.

The violence spread to other regions of the country, including Islamabad, where a suicide bombing on November 11 resulted in the martyrdom of 12 and 36 others were injured, among them lawyers and petitioners.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul and the international community to address the presence of terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan, including those of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Despite Pakistan’s efforts to engage the Taliban regime on the issue of cross-border terrorism, Kabul has remained largely unresponsive to its concerns.

The recent talks, mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, about regional peace ended without a result due to what Islamabad said were the Taliban's "illogical arguments" and their views far from reality.

Pakistan's position on terrorism emanating from Afghanistan also received support from the head of the UN Security Council's Daesh and Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee.

Denmark's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Sandra Jensen Landi — who also serves as the committee's chair — presented a report to the UNSC, stating that the TTP carried out multiple high-profile attacks in Pakistan from Afghan soil.

She termed the TTP "a serious threat" emanating from the region, saying that the terrorist group was receiving constant logistical and substantial support from the "de facto" authorities in Afghanistan.