Growing tension in IoK can destabilise South Asia, Maleeha tells UN chief

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, on Tuesday pressed the UN to get the Kashmir dispute resolved and save South Asia from instability.

Representatives from Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) member states held a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres on Tuesday.

The diplomats took up the issues of Kashmir and Palestine's occupation, torture of Rohingya Muslims and increasing Islamophobia in the world.

On the occasion, Maleeha Lodhi said that growing tension in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) could cause instability in the region, calling for resolution of the longstanding dispute.

She said that Islamophobia in the world in now turning into violent extremism against Muslims.

The Pakistani diplomat demanded the UN chief to form a task force to deal with Islamophobia.

0



0





