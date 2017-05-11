Which Bollywood stars turned up to see Justin Bieber perform in Mumbai?

While 'Beliebers' from all over India thronged Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium to see the Sorry singer perform live on stage – even though almost all of it was lipsynched, it was the Bollywood celebrities that took most of our attention.



Indian fans gather at the DY Patil stadium ahead of a concert by Canadian pop star Justin Bieber in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. AFP / PUNIT PARANJPE

Check out who turned up at see the Canadian singing sensation here!



Indian Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary arrives to attend a concert performance by Canada's Justin Bieber at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. AFP / Sujit JAISWAL



Indian Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan (L) and actress Malaika Arora Khan arrive to attend a concert performance by Canada's Justin Bieber at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. AFP / Sujit JAISWAL



Indian Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon arrives to attend a concert performance by Canada's Justin Bieber at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. AFP / Sujit JAISWAL



Indian Bollywood actress Udita Goswami arrives to attend a concert performance by Canada's Justin Bieber at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. AFP / Sujit JAISWAL



Indian Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre arrives to attend a concert performance by Canada's Justin Bieber at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. AFP / Sujit JAISWAL

A 'Bieber mania' swept the city on Wednesday when the Canadian pop star landed in Mumbai for his first-ever concert in India in front of 45,000 fans. "I've been listening to his music for five years. I absolutely love him as an artist and I'm very excited to be seeing him," 18-year-old Rahul Tiwari, who had travelled from neighbouring Gujarat state, told AFP.

The award-winning artist performed for approximately 90 minutes, according to various media reports.



Indian Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt arrives to attend a concert performance by Canada's Justin Bieber at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. AFP / Sujit JAISWAL



Indian Bollywood actor Ronit Roy arrives to attend a concert performance by Canada's Justin Bieber at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. AFP / Sujit JAISWAL



Indian Bollywood actor Amir Ali (L) poses with his wife Sanjida as they arrive to attend a concert performance by Canada's Justin Bieber at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. AFP / Sujit JAISWAL



Indian Bollywood actress Suman Raghunathan arrives to attend a concert performance by Canada's Justin Bieber at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. AFP / Sujit JAISWAL



Indian Bollywood actress Sridevi (C) poses with her daughter (L) and husband Boney Kapoor (R) as they arrive to attend a concert performance by Canada's Justin Bieber at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. AFP / Sujit JAISWAL



Indian Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon arrives to attend a concert performance by Canada's Justin Bieber at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. AFP / Sujit JAISWAL

Fans, who had gathered outside the Mumbai airport to get the first glimpse of Bieber, got their wish granted when Bieber, garbed in a pink hoodie, dark shorts, and white trainers, arrived at 1:30 AM on a chartered flight.

Some of the fans carried signs that read "We love you Justin", "Welcome to India," and "Justin Forever".

"We have not slept for two nights, you never know when he will arrive," said one fan. Another added that he hadn't washed for three days.



Canadian singer Justin Bieber leaves the airport terminal after arriving in Mumbai, India, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

