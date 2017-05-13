Pakistan, China sign agreements for Gwadar port

Related Stories China always supported our stance on Kashmir: PM Nawaz

BEIJING: Pakistan and China on Saturday signed a series of agreements in Beijing for cooperation in different sectors.

Three agreements pertaining to economic and technical cooperation worth 3.4 billion Yuan for Gwadar port and East Bay expressway were signed, according to media reports.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to cooperation within the framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st century Maritime Silk Road initiative, upgrading the main railway line track ML-I, and the establishment of Havelian Dry Port were also signed.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Chinese premier Li Keqiang. Federal ministers, Advisor on Foreign Affairs and chief ministers of all four provinces were also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is leading a high-level delegation to China, met Chinese President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Li Keqiang on Saturday.

In the meeting with the Chinese president, PM Sharif said the presence of all the chief ministers [of Pakistan] shows the importance our nation gives to Pak-China ties.

"China is our strategic partner, and has always stood by our stance on the Kashmir issue," said the premier.

The benefits of the Chinese investment of $56 billion with regards to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will soon reach the common man in Pakistan, he added.

Earlier, after his meeting with the Chinese premier, Sharif said that Pakistan considers China its most important friend and fully backs Beijing's One Belt One Road Initiative. He said participation of key world leaders in the forum is a good omen.

