Pakistan greenlights ferry service licence for Iran, Gulf countries

In order to provide an affordable sea travel to passengers, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Monday formally gave its nod to ferry service licences for routes to Iran and Gulf countries.

The ferry service will be launched from Karachi and Gwadar, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said, adding that the sea travel would be made safe, comfortable, and affordable.

“A new history of maritime connectivity has been created today,” he said, adding that the service would provide cheap travel to pilgrims and workers.

The minister said that the initiative would not only help strengthen the country’s blue economy but also boost tourism and trade.

It is pertinent to mention here that five private-sector operators submitted formal proposals to operate a proposed ferry service between Gwadar Port and Gulf countries, the ministry had confirmed last month.

The maritime minister had chaired a high-level meeting to evaluate submissions from private bidders outlining technical, operational, and financial plans for the ferry corridor.

The envisioned ferry routes are expected to offer an affordable and efficient alternative for both passenger travel and cargo transport.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised the strategic value of the initiative, noting that the service would not only reduce transportation costs but also enhance regional trade integration and maritime activity.

He had emphasised that the successful implementation of the project could significantly elevate Pakistan’s maritime presence and transform Gwadar into a central hub in international sea trade networks.

“The ferry service will improve travel ease between Pakistan and Gulf states,” he had said, adding: “It can position Gwadar as a vital link in regional connectivity and drive long-term economic development.”

Meanwhile, the minister had also held a phone call with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and discussed provincial cooperation. Bugti “assured full cooperation in the ferry service project”, according to the ministry.