Karachi-based female software engineers develop Urdu speech therapy app

Two Karachi-based software engineers have developed an Urdu speech therapy mobile application for mute people called 'Bolotech'.

The newly-developed app will help vocally-disabled people in their speaking difficulties by teaching them pronunciation and training by mimicking facial expressions.

Touted as the world’s first-ever speech therapy app for Urdu language, it is currently in the testing phase and will be rolled out to the public soon.

'Bolotech' is the latest app developed by Pakistanis, amid waves the local IT sector has been making around the world.

Pakistan's blooming tech space

In January this year, Umar Majeed launched 'Nutright' – a weight loss program offered through a personalised fitness solution app – at Startup Lahore, wherein 20 other startups were shortlisted for the final round.

Hailing from Lahore, the entrepreneur was categorised as Class-2 obese. His inspiration was his own experience of losing almost 120 pounds in 10 months to control obesity-related issues.

Back in October 2016, Ehsan Imam introduced health app 'Marham' that allows people to find doctors for whichever medical condition they suffer from.

In a conversation with Geo.tv, Imam said people kept on asking him where they could find doctors to help with their medical issues. He explained his driving force was a tragic incident wherein doctors failed to provide proper medical attention to his father, who was admitted to the hospital for liver issues and was cleared to be discharged despite reports of internal bleeding.

At present, Marham is working in 12 major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

On the other hand, government authorities have not stayed behind in the pursuit of tech-savvy services for the public. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) on January 4, 2017, launched the 'Women Safety' smartphone app in collaboration with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW).

The app carries a special button for women’s safety that provides access to the PCSW helpline (1043), SMU’s Women-on-Wheels campaign, and police, allowing users to mark unsafe spaces. It lets women notify Police Integrated Command, Control, and Communication (PPIC3) officials if they face any kind of harassment, along with their exact geographic location.

