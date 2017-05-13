Security coordination conference discusses security situation in Balochistan

QUETTA: A high-level security coordination conference was held in Headquarters Southern Command in Quetta, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Provincial civil and military leadership including Comd Southern Command Lt Gen Aamer Riaz, Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mr Sarfraz Bugti, Chief Secy, Additional IG Police and other senior civil and military officials took review of the security situation in the province.

According to ISPR, participants discussed challenges and expressed their resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the province through a comprehensive and coordinated joint response.

Participants also offered Fatiha for the martyrs of Mastung and Gwadar incidents.

