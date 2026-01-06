Karachi court orders compensation over faulty 'lifetime warranty' refrigerator

A representational image of a refrigerator. — Canva

The Karachi South Consumer Protection Court has ruled on a complaint filed over a refrigerator sold with a lifetime warranty that developed faults within a few months.

The court accepted the petition filed by a citizen against a private company and ordered it to pay Rs200,000 as compensation for the defective appliance.

It also directed the company to pay Rs50,000 to the complainant as legal costs and to provide a brand-new refrigerator in exchange for the faulty one.

According to the petitioner, Arif, he purchased the refrigerator from Clifton a few months ago after being assured of a lifetime warranty by the company.

He told the court that despite repeated complaints and repair attempts, the refrigerator remained faulty, while the company kept delaying replacement despite assurances.

After hearing arguments, the court declared the company’s conduct a violation of consumer rights and issued the verdict in favour of the complainant.