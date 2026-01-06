High-level Senate delegation to visit US from Jan 20

An image showing an interior view of the Senate hall. — Senate website/File

Delegation led by Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Nasar.

Inter-Parliamentary Group formally included for first time.

Rayburn House meetings signal new diplomatic chapter.

A high-level parliamentary delegation of the Senate, led by Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Syedal Khan Nasar, will undertake an official visit to the United States from January 20 to January 25, 2026, the Senate Secretariat said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the secretary termed the visit a "historic milestone" in Pakistan-US parliamentary relations and the start of a new institutional phase of transatlantic engagement.

The visit, organised under the auspices of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA, will, for the first time, formally include the Pakistan-US Inter-Parliamentary Group (IPG), a development described as a major breakthrough in strategic and non-traditional parliamentary diplomacy.

The visit reflects a shared commitment by both sides to strengthening democratic institutions through direct engagement between elected legislatures, it added.

"The initiative comes at a critical time of global and regional transformation, particularly in South Asia and the Middle East, where parliamentary institutions are increasingly viewed as essential actors in promoting dialogue, stability, and democratic governance," read the statement.

According to the Senate Secretariat, the visit carries clearly defined strategic objectives, including the establishment of a permanent institutional mechanism for sustained inter-parliamentary dialogue between the US Congress and the Senate of Pakistan.

The delegation aims to promote democratic values, exchange legislative best practices, enhance parliamentary oversight, and strengthen institutional cooperation beyond traditional executive-level diplomacy.

The programme will also focus on engagement with the Pakistani-American community to present Pakistan’s parliamentary perspective on regional and global developments, while advancing scientific, cultural, and policy-oriented cooperation.

The visit is being termed historic as, in the 77-year history of Pakistan-US relations, no Pakistani parliamentary delegation has previously held formal engagements inside the Rayburn House Office Building under the auspices of the US Congress.

The schedule also includes a press conference and media engagements at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, along with community and policy receptions in New Jersey.

The Senate Secretariat said the visit is expected to lay the groundwork for regular parliamentary exchanges, enhanced legislative cooperation, and a sustainable institutional partnership between Pakistan and the United States, anchored in mutual respect, democratic principles, and long-term strategic engagement.