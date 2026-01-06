Probe panel set up after Lahore university student 'jumps off roof'

A representational image of a student. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: The administration of a private university located on Raiwind Road in Lahore has constituted an eight-member inquiry committee to investigate an alleged suicide attempt by a female student, while the Lahore General Hospital has formed a special medical board to oversee her treatment.

According to a notification issued by the university, the committee has been formed to probe the incident involving the 21-year-old D-Pharm student, a resident of Narang Mandi, who allegedly jumped from the second floor of the university building. The committee is headed by Dean Faculty of Law, Justice (retired) Muhammad Bilal Khan.

Other members include Professor Dr Mughees, Professor Dr Ahmed Bilal, Farrukh Hafeez, Dr Ayesha Mahmood and Ali Aslam. Two students, Muhammad Aamir and Asmahan, who are classmates of the injured student, have also been included in the committee.

Meanwhile, Fatima remains under treatment at Lahore General Hospital, where a special medical board has been constituted for her care. The board is headed by Professor Jodat Saleem and includes Professor Shahzad Hussain, Dr Shabbir Ahmed and Dr Tahir Mahmood. Hospital Principal Professor Farooq Afzal has directed the board to submit its report within 24 hours, stating that the injured student is being provided with all possible medical facilities.

Separately, police said the incident occurred at the private university where a student, Muhammad Owais, had jumped to his death around two weeks earlier. Following the latest incident, the university was closed and students gathered outside the campus.

Police said mobile phone videos obtained from inside the university showed security guards carrying the injured student. Law enforcement and forensic teams reached the site after receiving information and began collecting evidence. Several students also raised complaints against the university administration following the incident.

According to hospital officials, Fatima sustained a head injury and remains unconscious. She has also suffered fractures to parts of her spine and knee. University Registrar Ali Aslam said the student had taken admission in September and that her syllabus was not yet complete, adding that nothing could be finalised before the inquiry report.