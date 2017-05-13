MEP Karim questions EU’s silence on social media ban in Kashmir

Member of European Parliament Sajjad Karim has today questioned the European Union’s lack of response on the ban on social media websites and mobile internet services in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Last month, the Indian government restricted access to 22 social media sites and messaging apps, including, Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp, as well 3G and 4G connections for one month. The authorities said it was necessary because social media services were "being misused by anti-national and anti-social elements".

Since then, United Nations experts have called for the ban to be lifted and have urged authorities in IoK to protect the right to the freedom of expression.

Despite this, the European External Action Service (EEAS)—the EU’s diplomatic branch—has failed to issue a response on the matter. Karim has expressed concern as to why this is the case.

“After the Indian authorities decision to wholly restrict & limit the people of Kashmir’s basic right to free speech, it is alarming that the EU’s High Representative, Federica Mogherini, & the EEAS have not yet conveyed a message on this unprecedented ban,” Karim, who has also served as European Parliament’s rapporteur for the EU-India Free Trade Agreement negotiations, told Geo News.

“The UN has issued an appropriate response that recognises the gravity of the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir. Why then have we have not yet done so too,” he asked.

TH British MP said that the steps taken by the India government to forbid access to social media services is worrying as it is, but what he finds more worrying is that “our own organisation is seemingly not concerned”.

“I hope Commissioner Mogherini will acknowledge the seriousness of what is going on and take steps to see that the correct pressure is applied to the Indian authorities, and see that the ban is ended,” he concluded.

