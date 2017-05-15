ICJ hearing on Jadhav: Pakistan presents its stance

The HAGUE: Pakistan will not be cowed down by terrorists and will utilise all legal means to safeguard its people and soil, said one of its top diplomat, while presenting Islamabad's stance on death sentence handed to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"Kulbhushan Jadhav confessed to having conspired to fan terrorism inside Pakistan, while the passport, he was found in possession of, bore a Muslim name," said DG South Asia and SAARC, Dr. Muhammad Faisal, while presenting Pakistan stance in the ICJ.

Jadhav, a RAW operative and on-duty Indian navy officer, was apprehended from Balochistan as a result of a counter-intelligence operation in March 2016. The ICJ was also shown a copy of the passport seized from Jadhav at the time of his arrest.

"The court can see the passport bore a Muslim name and the copy of which was also provided to Indian authorities, but New Delhi has been unable to provide an explanation of it," the Pakistani diplomat said.

Dr. Faisal was followed by Pakistan's counsel in the case, Khawar Qureshi, who is currently presenting his arguments in the case.

The hearing into India's petition demanding staying of Pakistan's death sentence to RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav is currently under way in the ICJ.

Earlier, joint secretaries at the Indian External Affairs Ministry, Dr Deepak Mittal, Dr VD Sharma, and Indian counsel Harish Salve completed their statements before the judges.

The Indian side focused on expressing its reservations over the fairness of Jadhav's trial in Pakistan by an army court as well as lack of mercy shown by the Pakistani side, saying the jailed Indian national was not allowed to meet his mother.

The Indian delegation comprised five members whereas the Pakistani side consists of six individuals, including a European lawyer and members of the diplomatic corps.

Meanwhile, senior Pakistani government officials stated that the incarcerated RAW agent’s confession of involvement in sabotage and espionage activities inside Pakistan is the crux of Islamabad’s case. Moreover, Pakistani legal experts are of the view that India’s case at the global legal tribunal is weak.

Jadhav, in his confessional statement, had admitted to funding sabotage activities in Balochistan.

Criticising India’s designs to cloud the issue, officials said Pakistan’s legal team will lay bare India’s bogus claims regarding the Jadhav case in front of the international court.

Sources also said that India had four months to prepare its case in the global court whereas Pakistan had to prepare its arguments in a couple of days owing to New Delhi’s surprise move to approach the ICJ.

On May 9, New Delhi instituted proceedings in the ICJ over Jadhav’s sentencing to death in Pakistan earlier this year.

Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016 in a ‘Counter-Intelligence Operation’ from Mashkel area of Balochistan over his involvement in espionage and sabotage actives in Pakistan.

According to a press release on May 9 from ICJ, India requested the United Nations' judicial organ to provide relief "by way of immediate suspension of the sentence of death awarded to the accused".

A later press release from the ICJ stated that on May 15, it will hear India’s observations in the first session and that of Pakistan in the second session.

The hearing is being streamed live and on demand (VOD) on the ICJ’s website, as well as on the United Nations online television.

India has contended that it was not granted consular access to Jadhav, terming it a violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. India has also claimed that it learned about the death sentence by way of a press release from Pakistan.

On April 10, Jadhav was awarded a death sentence by a Field General Court Martial under the Pakistan Army Act for espionage and sabotage. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa ratified Jadhav's sentencing by the army tribunal.

