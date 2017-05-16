Each penny from China is being spent carefully: CM Punjab

Related Stories Chinese tech to absorb Orange Line train vibrations, LDA tells SC

LAHORE: Efforts were under way to expedite work on Orange Line Metro Train, which was delayed due to some legal issues, said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif while talking to China Exim Bank Vice Chairperson Liu Liange.

"Each penny received from China is being spent [carefully]," Shehbaz said.

The work on Orange Line Metro Train was paused when a case was filed in the Supreme Court, expressing concern over the damage that could be caused to 11 heritage sites, during construction.

On August 19, 2016, the Lahore High Court had barred provincial authorities from carrying out construction work within a distance of 200 feet of around 11 heritage sites, including Shalimar Gardens, Gulabi Bagh Gateway, Chauburji, Buddhu ka Awa, Zebunnisa’s Tomb, Lakshmi Building, General Post Office, Aiwan-e-Auqaf, SC Lahore registry building, St Andrews Presbyterian Church on Nabha Road and Baba Mauj Darya Bukhari’s Shrine.

The Orange Line Metro Train project is a project of the Punjab government which promises to lay a 27.1-kilometre rapid transit line which is expected to benefit 250,000 people every day.

