Pakistan Navy's first Hangor-class submarine arrives in Karachi

Pakistan Navy's first Hangor-class submarine, PNS/M Hangor, arrives at Karachi Port. — Pakistan Navy

Submarine receives traditional naval welcome in Karachi.

PN Z9EC helicopters conducted ceremonial fly-past: DGPR.

Reception ceremony held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard.



The first PN Hangor-class submarine, PNS/M Hangor, has arrived in Karachi, where it was accorded a traditional naval welcome by Pakistan Navy personnel and senior officers.

The ceremony was attended by senior Pakistan Navy officers, personnel and families of crew members, while cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy presented a ceremonial salute.

PN Z9EC helicopters carried out a fly-past in honour of the submarine, the Pakistan Navy's Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) said in a statement.

A reception ceremony was held at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard, where Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Abdul Munib attended as chief guest.

The submarine is equipped with advanced combat systems, modern sensors, Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology and enhanced stealth features.

Pakistan Navy's first Hangor-class submarine, PNS/M Hangor, arrives at Karachi Port. — Pakistan Navy

The arrival of PNS/M Hangor marked a significant step in Pakistan Navy's modernisation and reflected growing strategic defence cooperation between Pakistan and China, the statement concluded.

The Pakistan Navy had commissioned the first Hangor-class submarine, PNS/M Hangor, in April during a ceremony held in Sanya, China, where President Asif Ali Zardari was the chief guest.

The commissioning ceremony, also attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, was described as a milestone in Pakistan-China defence cooperation and Pakistan Navy's modernisation drive.

President Zardari had termed the commissioning a historic step in strengthening Pakistan's maritime defence posture, reaffirming the country's resolve to protect sovereignty and economic lifelines.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Admiral Ashraf had highlighted evolving maritime security challenges and stressed the need for advanced naval capabilities, noting the submarines’ role in safeguarding sea lines of communication.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces, and Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir congratulated the nation and the Pakistan Navy on the achievement, the military's media wing added.