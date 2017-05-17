In Pictures: Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor sizzles in Pakistani bridal wear

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor never ceases to amaze her fans with her professionalism no matter if she is pregnant or a new mom.

The stunning beauty who became a mummy a few months ago is back on the magazine covers with her ravishing looks.

Recently Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for Asiana Wedding magazine while wearing gorgeous bridal wear by Pakistani designer Tena Durrani.

The shoot took place on a yacht in Dubai where Bebo flaunted the exquisite bridal dresses with beautiful jewellery while looking drop dead gorgeous.

The Heroine actress also wore several lehengas by Monga’s London with handcrafted kundan necklace.

Kareena set the luxury yacht on fire with her miraculous beauty which was enhanced as she exhibited heavily embroidered lehengas.

From ethereal white number with embellished white lehnga to stunning crimson velvet cape and lehnga with a modern maharani appeal, Kareena donned everything with perfection.

Kareena has also been the face of Faraz Manan lawn for a long time.

The Chameli actress has featured on a magazine cover for the first time since giving birth to her son Taimur in December.

