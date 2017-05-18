Two arrested for helping with over 100 illegal kidney transplants in Lahore

LAHORE: More arrests have been made over illegal organ transplant as the Federal Investigation Agency arrested two more accused on Thursday in the city.

According to FIA officials, the accused, Naveed, was an operation theatre assistant at Mayo Hospital while Muhammad Azhar held the same position at General Hospital in Lahore.

Naveed and Azhar had fled the site when the illegal transplant case had come to the fore a few weeks back.

They both were arrested over charges of helping the prime accused, Dr Fawad Mumtaz and Dr Altamash, in operating people for their kidneys, the officials added.

The accused have so far carried out illegal transplant on nearly 100 people.

Previously, three accused were arrested from Murree their involvement in the crime.

According to the FIA officials, the accused would bring people from foreign countries to Pakistan to illegally provide them with the organ.

Before that, FIA had arrested main accused of the illegal organ transplant gang from Sialkot.

The arrested person, Abdul Majeed, has been accused of tracing kidney patients in foreign countries and then connecting them to Dr Fawad, another accused. Majeed would charge Rs4 million for a kidney.

In April, FIA arrested Dr Fawad, Dr Khalid and Dr Altamash.

The arrests were made during the raid at a private housing society, where the clinic was being run, in Lahore.

Later, FIA arrested two foreigners, who had bought kidneys at the illegal clinic.

