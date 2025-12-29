Centre, KP at odds over 'ban' on Markhor, Ibex hunting

Markhors at Chitral Gol National Park (CGNP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on February 8, 2020. — Chitral Gol National Park

PESHAWAR: A new rift has emerged between the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments in light of the Centre's decision to ban the hunting of non-exportable markhor, ibex and grey goral.

In a letter addressed to the KP's wildlife secretary, the wildlife chief conservator has said that the federal government has banned the hunting of said animals, citing the lack of permission.

However, it adds that the management authority (CMA) of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) in October 2024 had approved the hunting of six markhors under the non-exportable quota in Kohistan and Chitral.

In light of the CMA's decision, which comes under the federal government, the KP's Wildlife Department allowed the hunting of six Markhors, which generated $ 246,700 — of which 80% of the proceeds were distributed among the local communities.

The CMA's ban, the letter adds, is contradictory to its own last year's decision.

Backing the KP's stance on the matter, the chief conservator said that the provincial government has so far hunted 10 markhors, 31 ibex and six grey gorals.

Providing details of the animals' population in 2024 and the harvested quota, the letter said that for makhor it was recorded at 6,222 with 62 hunted; 2,920 Ibex with 29 hunted; and 394 grey gorals with four hunted.

As per the chief conservator, the number of hunted animals "is well within and, in the case of Markhor and Grey Goral, significantly lower than the allowable limits prescribed under the Total Population Rule".

"The Non-Exportable hunting quota, introduced and regulated by the KP Wildlife Department falls outside the purview of the CMA. Any interference by the CMA in such matters amounts to an encroachment upon provincial autonomy, constitutionally guaranteed under the Eighteenth (18th) Amendment, whereby wildlife and conservation stand devolved to the provinces."

It further points out that successful bids for the hunting of nine non-exportable Markhors were made during 2025, which generated $553,300 and the hunting permits have been duly issued to the successful bidders.

"At this advanced stage, raising objections to or creating controversy around the non-exportable quota may lead to serious reputational implications for the country at both the national and international levels, particularly in the context of Pakistan's ongoing commitments to regulated and sustainable wildlife management," warns the letter.

Also, it highlights that disruption or uncertainty surrounding the Trophy Hunting Programme may undermine community-based conservation mechanisms, potentially increasing the risk of illegal hunting of Appendix-I species introduced for Non-Exportable quota by the KP Wildlife Department.

Speaking to Geo News on the matter, KP Secretary Climate Change, Forestry, Environment & Wildlife Department Junaid Khan said that the issue with federal institutions will be resolved as per the law.

"There are more markhor and other wild animals in KP than the required threshold," said Khan.

The minister further said that the government generated over $550,000 via Markhor hunting permits in the current hunting season, which will be spent on the local population.

Meanwhile, chief conservator, in his letter, has requested that the matter to be taken up with the Federal Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, while urging "to avoid creating controversy regarding the non-exportable quota".