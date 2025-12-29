Kite-flying rules, sales window notified ahead of Basant festival in Lahore

Pakistani youth enjoy flying kites during the Basant or kite flying festival in Lahore on February 6, 2005. — AFP

Kite sales in Lahore allowed from February 1 to 8, 2026.

Zero tolerance against nylon, plastic, metallic strings.

Kite flying permitted only from February 6 to 8, 2026.



The Lahore deputy commissioner on Monday issued rules and regulations for kite flying and sales as Punjab prepares to welcome the festival after a 25-year hiatus officially.

"Basant is a cultural festival of Lahore, and making it safe is our responsibility," Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said in a statement.

Under the notification, kite flying will be allowed only from February 6 to 8, 2026, while the sale of kites will be permitted from February 1 to February 8, 2026.

Business owners can begin legal trade of kites from December 30 after completing required formalities.

The administration imposed a complete ban on the manufacturing and sale of charkhi (spool), allowing only pinna (roll) string.

The Lahore DC also directed a zero-tolerance policy for the use of nylon, plastic, metallic wire, or chemically coated string.

All manufacturers and sellers have been directed to complete digital registration, while kite and spool sizes must remain within prescribed limits, with violations inviting action.

The notification also made it mandatory for motorcycle riders to install protective safety wire on their bikes.

Basant will make its return to Punjab in 2026 after kite flying remained banned in the province for 25 years.

On December 10, the Punjab government announced that the three-day festival will be celebrated from February 6 to 8, 2026, under strict safety and regulatory measures across the province.

The provincial government also issued an ordinance, under which individuals using hazardous strings in Lahore may face a minimum of three and a maximum of five years in prison, along with fines of up to Rs2 million.

The ordinance also emphasised the need for safety measures for motorcyclists.

Children under 18 years of age will not be allowed to fly kites, and parents or guardians will be held responsible if a child violates the restriction.

For children under 18, the first offence will carry a fine of Rs50,000, increasing to Rs100,000 for the second.

Failure to pay will result in action against the parent or guardian, it said, adding that kite-flying associations will be required to register with the district's deputy commissioner, while kites may only be purchased from registered shopkeepers.

Each registered seller will be linked to a QR code, and kites themselves will also carry QR codes to identify the seller, it added.

Manufacturers of kite string will similarly undergo registration, with QR codes enabling their identification, as per the ordinance.