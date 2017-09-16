Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Sep 16 2017
By
Aftab Ahmed

Acid attacker remains at large month after incident in Peshawar

By
Aftab Ahmed

Saturday Sep 16, 2017

PESHAWAR: A young man who attacked his neighbour with acid in the provincial capital remains at large, while the survivor suffers from burn wounds on more than half of his face, and body.

While talking to Geo News, the survivor’s father said Shafeeq had asked them for Rs0.6 million, threatening them of dire consequences if they failed to pay him the amount. 

However, he added, since they could not pay such a hefty sum, Shafeeq came to their house in Mankarao area of Peshawar and assaulted his son Ammar* with acid.

But sources in the police department said the investigation has revealed extortion money was not the only reason behind the attack. 

According to sources, Shafeeq attacked Ammar, a student of grade 9, after the latter turned down his request for friendship. Subsequently, the survivor’s face was badly affected while he lost sight in one eye.

Ammar was taken to Khyber Teaching Hospital, but is now at home awaiting justice even after a month of the incident.

Police said the issue was being investigated, promising the accused would be arrested soon.

Although incidents of violence against men and boys are not unusual in Peshawar, an acid attack against men is not commonly heard of.

*Name changed to protect identity of the survivor  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran lauds Yasmin Rashid for fighting govt-backed PML-N

Imran lauds Yasmin Rashid for fighting govt-backed PML-N

 Updated 2 hours ago
Victory shows people reject Nawaz's disqualification, says Saad Rafique

Victory shows people reject Nawaz's disqualification, says Saad Rafique

 Updated 2 hours ago
People have dismissed conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

People have dismissed conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
Yasmin Rashid vows to approach courts against ECP

Yasmin Rashid vows to approach courts against ECP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistani-American students win prestigious Hult Prize challenge

Pakistani-American students win prestigious Hult Prize challenge

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz does not know how to govern country: Zardari

Nawaz does not know how to govern country: Zardari

Updated 4 hours ago
Voters went missing from NA-120 constituency, claims Nawaz

Voters went missing from NA-120 constituency, claims Nawaz

 Updated 5 hours ago
US pursuing a failed strategy in Afghanistan, says Asif

US pursuing a failed strategy in Afghanistan, says Asif

 Updated 6 hours ago
PM Abbasi, others call on Nawaz Sharif in London

PM Abbasi, others call on Nawaz Sharif in London

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement