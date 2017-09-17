Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Sep 17 2017
By
AFP

Malaysia arrests suspects in deadly school fire

By
AFP

Sunday Sep 17, 2017

Malaysian Muslims offer prayers for a victim of the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school fire during a burial ceremony at Raudhatul Sakinah cemetery, Kuala Lumpur, September 15, 2017. AFP/Sadiq Asyraf
 

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have arrested seven suspects accused of intentionally starting a fire that killed 23 children and teachers at a religious school, an official said Saturday.

The male suspects, aged 11 to 18, were detained late Friday to early Saturday close to the boarding school in Kuala Lumpur, Amar Singh — the capital's police chief — said.

It is believed the suspects and the boys in the school had a disagreement, and those detained started the fire at the top-floor dormitory early Thursday using gas canisters, he said.

"There was teasing between this group and the religious school students," Singh told a press conference, without giving further details. He said the suspects' "intention was to cause a fire", adding they could face murder charges.

Six of the seven suspects had tested positive for using marijuana, he said.

The fire — the country's worst for two decades — killed 21 schoolboys, aged six to 16, and two teachers.

The victims were left screaming helplessly as the inferno engulfed the dormitory because the only exit was blocked by the blaze and the windows were barred with security grilles.

The dead were buried late Friday after a lengthy process to identify their badly-burnt remains using DNA tests.

Police initially suspected the fire was an accident caused by an electrical short circuit or a mosquito-repelling device but later shifted the focus of their investigation to foul play.

Survivors said they had seen two gas canisters ablaze, blocking the only door to the dormitory.

Singh said the canisters were believed to have been taken from the kitchen to the building's top floor and a substance was used to make the fire spread quickly.

Police used CCTV to help track down the suspects and they had been remanded in custody, he added.

The blaze focused attention on religious schools in Malaysia, where many Muslims send their children to study the Quran but which are not regulated by education authorities and have faced criticism for being unsafe.

The school involved in Thursday's fire, known as a tahfiz, did not have the necessary operating licences, including a fire safety permit.

About 60 percent of Malaysia's population of more than 30 million are Muslim Malays, and the country is also home to substantial ethnic and religious minorities.

Advertisement

More From World:

Four killed in Afghan market explosion

Four killed in Afghan market explosion

 Updated 6 hours ago
Rain and evictions add to Rohingya misery

Rain and evictions add to Rohingya misery

 Updated 7 hours ago
Iran won´t bow to US 'bullying' on nuclear deal: Khamenei

Iran won´t bow to US 'bullying' on nuclear deal: Khamenei

 Updated 7 hours ago
India Prime Minister Modi inaugurates controversial dam project

India Prime Minister Modi inaugurates controversial dam project

 Updated 10 hours ago
Aid group warns of death among Rohingya in Bangladesh

Aid group warns of death among Rohingya in Bangladesh

 Updated 10 hours ago
British Airways plane searched at Paris airport after 'security alert'

British Airways plane searched at Paris airport after 'security alert'

Updated 11 hours ago
Second man arrested over London train attack, threat level eased

Second man arrested over London train attack, threat level eased

 Updated 12 hours ago
Hamas dissolves Gaza administration in Palestinian unity bid

Hamas dissolves Gaza administration in Palestinian unity bid

 Updated 13 hours ago
Britain aims for new security treaty with EU

Britain aims for new security treaty with EU

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement