Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Oct 10 2017
By
REUTERS

Iceland become smallest country to qualify for World Cup

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Oct 10, 2017

Iceland became the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup when they beat Kosovo 2-0 on Monday to book a place at their first finals in Russia next year as winners of Group I.

Gylfi Sigurdsson settled their nerves with a superbly-taken goal five minutes before halftime as Iceland proved that their run to the 2016 European Championship quarter-finals, which included wins over Austria and England, was no fluke.

Sigurdsson also set up the second for Johann Gudmundsson midway through the second half as Iceland completed the campaign by winning their final three games without conceding a goal.

It was a remarkable achievement for a country which has a population of about 350,000. The previous smallest country to have reached the finals was Trinidad & Tobago, in 2006, with 1.3 million people.


Advertisement

More From Sports:

Starc urges Aussie fans to unleash hell on Stokes

Starc urges Aussie fans to unleash hell on Stokes

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Sarfraz instructed me to bowl fierce, I tried and succeeded, says Wahab

Sarfraz instructed me to bowl fierce, I tried and succeeded, says Wahab

 Updated 7 hours ago
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill after tweet on NFL protests

ESPN suspends Jemele Hill after tweet on NFL protests

 Updated 4 hours ago
Chicago man blinded in one eye by baseball sues the sport

Chicago man blinded in one eye by baseball sues the sport

 Updated 5 hours ago
Serbia reach World Cup with 1-0 win over Georgia

Serbia reach World Cup with 1-0 win over Georgia

 Updated 6 hours ago
Ronaldo and Messi lead the way on Ballon d'Or shortlist

Ronaldo and Messi lead the way on Ballon d'Or shortlist

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ireland stun Wales to seal World Cup playoff spot

Ireland stun Wales to seal World Cup playoff spot

 Updated 7 hours ago
'This time we've got Ronaldo', Pepe warns Swiss

'This time we've got Ronaldo', Pepe warns Swiss

 Updated 8 hours ago
Kante ruled out of France's final World Cup qualifier

Kante ruled out of France's final World Cup qualifier

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement