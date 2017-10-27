Can't connect right now! retry
Atif Aslam’s voice adds spark to Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’

A moment from the upcoming drama film ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’

Atif Aslam is back, this time by lending his soulful notes to the new track ‘Jaane De’ from the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’.

The film stars Irrfan Khan and Parvathy in lead roles, in a departure from the usual fairytale romances by portraying the dilemma of commitment. It tells a romantic tale of two people who start liking each other but are not able to commit easily.

The song ‘Jaane De’ is penned by Raj Shekhar and composed by Vishal Mishra, and depicts this dilemma in the backdrop of Atif’s voice.

The film is slated to hit theatres on November 10.

