Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Oct 27 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Indian police detain two for selling balloons imprinted with ‘I love Pakistan’

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Oct 27, 2017

Indian Police on Thursday seized balloons with “I love Pakistan” written on them from a shop and arrested the two shopkeepers in Kanpur, Indian media reported.

According to the police, advocate Ajai Pratap Singh, who is associated with an extremist militant Hindu group, noticed the balloons at a shop in the Govind Nagar area when he visited the store to shop for his son’s birthday.

Singh “immediately passed on the information to Govind Nagar police who swung into action and detained the retail vendor and supplier,” said the Indian news agency PTI.

Police have registered a complaint about making assertions prejudicial to national integration under the Indian Penal Code.

The detained persons said that they purchased the balloons from ‘Gubbarey Wali Gali’ in Sadar Bazar, the biggest and the oldest wholesale market in Delhi. A team has been sent there for further investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Facebook, in reversal, to publish cache of political ads

Facebook, in reversal, to publish cache of political ads

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Bomb attack kills one Bahraini policeman, wounds eight

Bomb attack kills one Bahraini policeman, wounds eight

 Updated an hour ago
Myanmar detains reporters on assignment for Turkish state TV

Myanmar detains reporters on assignment for Turkish state TV

 Updated an hour ago
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in Florida

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in Florida

 Updated 2 hours ago
US says Congo must hold long-delayed election by end of 2018

US says Congo must hold long-delayed election by end of 2018

 Updated 4 hours ago
President Trump leaning toward Powell as next Fed chair: sources

President Trump leaning toward Powell as next Fed chair: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump to shrink Utah national monuments in bid to boost drilling, mining

Trump to shrink Utah national monuments in bid to boost drilling, mining

 Updated 5 hours ago
Brazil's Temer to shuffle cabinet in March at start of election year: source

Brazil's Temer to shuffle cabinet in March at start of election year: source

 Updated 6 hours ago
The Kennedy files: theories galore, from Mexico to Moscow

The Kennedy files: theories galore, from Mexico to Moscow

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement