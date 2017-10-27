Indian police detain two for selling balloons imprinted with ‘I love Pakistan’

Indian Police on Thursday seized balloons with “I love Pakistan” written on them from a shop and arrested the two shopkeepers in Kanpur, Indian media reported.



According to the police, advocate Ajai Pratap Singh, who is associated with an extremist militant Hindu group, noticed the balloons at a shop in the Govind Nagar area when he visited the store to shop for his son’s birthday.

Singh “immediately passed on the information to Govind Nagar police who swung into action and detained the retail vendor and supplier,” said the Indian news agency PTI.

Police have registered a complaint about making assertions prejudicial to national integration under the Indian Penal Code.

The detained persons said that they purchased the balloons from ‘Gubbarey Wali Gali’ in Sadar Bazar, the biggest and the oldest wholesale market in Delhi. A team has been sent there for further investigation.