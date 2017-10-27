PSX closes week on negative note, loses 300 points

KARACHI: A bearish trend at the Pakistan Stock Exchange was witnessed as the KSE-100 index closed around the 41,100 points mark on Friday after witnessing a negative change of 0.73 per cent.

The index lost 304 points during the day's trading session with investors trading shares valuing more than Rs6.83 billion.

The market closed at 41,105 points, reaching a high of 41,420 points during the day's trading.

A normal trading session was witnessed with KSE-100 volume trading 79.4 million shares today.

Commercial bank stocks led the volumes with 17.1m shares being traded followed by oil and gas marketing companies with 13.5m shares traded.