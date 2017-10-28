Whatsapp users to be able to delete messages sent by mistake

Whatsapp users will no more have to fret over messages sent on chat windows they were not intended for. The messenger service has introduced a feature which will allow users to delete such messages sent to either a group or an individual chat.

As stated on Whatsapp.com, the messages that one successfully deletes will be replaced with “This message was deleted” in the recipients’ chat.

So if you see “This message was deleted” in a chat, it means the sender deleted the message for everyone.

However, a user cannot avail the opportunity of correcting their error hours after sending the wrong message. One can only delete the messages for everyone for up to seven minutes after sending it. Once the time is over, the window closes. There is no way to erase messages for everyone after seven minutes pass.