Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Saturday Oct 28 2017
By
Web Desk

Whatsapp users to be able to delete messages sent by mistake

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 28, 2017

Whatsapp users will no more have to fret over messages sent on chat windows they were not intended for. The messenger service has introduced a feature which will allow users to delete such messages sent to either a group or an individual chat.

As stated on Whatsapp.com, the messages that one successfully deletes will be replaced with “This message was deleted” in the recipients’ chat.

So if you see “This message was deleted” in a chat, it means the sender deleted the message for everyone.

However, a user cannot avail the opportunity of correcting their error hours after sending the wrong message. One can only delete the messages for everyone for up to seven minutes after sending it. Once the time is over, the window closes. There is no way to erase messages for everyone after seven minutes pass. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook, in reversal, to publish cache of political ads

Facebook, in reversal, to publish cache of political ads

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Microsoft tops forecasts with 16% profit growth

Microsoft tops forecasts with 16% profit growth

 Updated yesterday
Twitter bars ads from Russia's RT, Sputnik

Twitter bars ads from Russia's RT, Sputnik

 Updated 2 days ago
Desperate for news, Rohingya refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'

Desperate for news, Rohingya refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'

 Updated 2 days ago
Malware attack hits 200 Russian, European targets: cyber firm

Malware attack hits 200 Russian, European targets: cyber firm

 Updated 2 days ago
Apple reduced Face ID accuracy to ease production: Bloomberg

Apple reduced Face ID accuracy to ease production: Bloomberg

 Updated 3 days ago
Twitter increase ad transparency to foil politics meddling

Twitter increase ad transparency to foil politics meddling

 Updated 3 days ago
Amazon launches cash payments in Mexico to lure shoppers online

Amazon launches cash payments in Mexico to lure shoppers online

 Updated 3 days ago
Toyota's Lexus will end partnership with The Weinstein Co

Toyota's Lexus will end partnership with The Weinstein Co

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement