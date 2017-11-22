Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair said on Wednesday the delay in completion of Green Line bus project in Karachi is due to the provincial government, however, added the project would become operational by May, next year.



The statement was made as the Sindh governor interacted with newsmen during his visit to Karachi's Hyderi area, where he reviewed progress of work on the project.

Zubair said Karachi used to be considered as one of the most dangerous cities in the world. "The megapolis has witnessed a miraculous change over the last four years, with major crimes eliminated from the city."

He said Rangers performed brilliantly in the city and the purpose to have the paramilitary force in the megapolis is to not allow the law and order situation to deteriorate again, and for the people to remain satisfied.

The Sindh governor further said a major chunk of the Karachi package has been allocated for the city's infrastructure.

He said the Green Line bus service would be operational by April or May, 2018.