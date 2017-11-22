Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Zubair blames Sindh govt for delay in Karachi's Green Line bus project

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair said on Wednesday the delay in completion of Green Line bus project in Karachi is due to the provincial government, however, added the project would become operational by May, next year.

The statement was made as the Sindh governor interacted with newsmen during his visit to Karachi's Hyderi area, where he reviewed progress of work on the project.

Zubair said Karachi used to be considered as one of the most dangerous cities in the world. "The megapolis has witnessed a miraculous change over the last four years, with major crimes eliminated from the city."

He said Rangers performed brilliantly in the city and the purpose to have the paramilitary force in the megapolis is to not allow the law and order situation to deteriorate again, and for the people to remain satisfied.

The Sindh governor further said a major chunk of the Karachi package has been allocated for the city's infrastructure.

He said the Green Line bus service would be operational by April or May, 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

Army to act upon govt decision on Islamabad sit-in: DG ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

IG KP submits DI Khan assault report to PHC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Incapable rulers pushed nation into deep crisis: Bilawal

Updated 8 hours ago
Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

Nawaz shares light-hearted moments with journalists

 Updated 8 hours ago
After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

After banning Mehran, Swiss reject Brahumdagh Bugti’s request for asylum

Updated 7 hours ago
Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

Imran petitions SC for merging FATA with KP

 Updated 9 hours ago
Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

Elderly couple tortured by Multan police seek justice

 Updated 10 hours ago
Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karachi

Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter in Karachi

 Updated 11 hours ago
Punjab Food Authority inducts former SSG commandos, wrestlers

Punjab Food Authority inducts former SSG commandos, wrestlers

Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM