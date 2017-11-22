Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
GEO NEWS

US condemns 'ethnic cleansing' of Myanmar's Rohingya

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday toughened its stance on Myanmar, accusing the country's security forces of perpetrating "horrendous atrocities" against the Rohingya that amount to "ethnic cleansing" of the Muslim minority.

The statement from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who visited Myanmar last week, are the strongest US condemnation yet of the military's crackdown against the Rohingya, which has triggered a major refugee crisis and escalating global outrage.

"After a careful and thorough analysis of available facts, it is clear that the situation in northern Rakhine state constitutes ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya," Tillerson said in a statement.

"No provocation can justify the horrendous atrocities that have ensued."

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled the mainly Buddhist country for Bangladesh since the military launched a counter-insurgency operation in Rakhine state in late August.

While the army insists it has only targeted Rohingya rebels, refugees massing in Bangladeshi camps have given chilling and consistent accounts of widespread murder, rape and arson at the hands of security forces and Buddhist mobs.

"These abuses by some among the Burmese military, security forces, and local vigilantes have caused tremendous suffering and forced hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children to flee their homes," Tillerson said.

Tillerson said Myanmar's response to the crisis would be vital to determining the success of its transition to becoming "a more democratic society."

'Horrific' scenes

Myanmar's de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi - a Nobel peace laureate - has been criticised by rights groups disappointed with her failure to condemn the crackdown or publicly criticize the military.

Washington says Suu Kyi has a crucial role to play in tackling the crisis but has been careful to focus blame on the army.

On his one-day visit to Myanmar´s capital Naypyidaw, Tillerson said Washington was "deeply concerned by credible reports of widespread atrocities committed by Myanmar´s security forces and vigilantes."

He urged Myanmar to accept an independent investigation into those allegations, after which individual sanctions could be appropriate.

On Wednesday, Tillerson said: "Burma's government and security forces must respect the human rights of all persons within its borders, and hold accountable those who fail to do so."

The army and Suu Kyi's administration have dismissed reports of atrocities and refused to grant entry to UN investigators tasked with probing alleged abuses.

Some world leaders had already described the scorched-earth military campaign against the Rohingya as "ethnic cleansing."

Following Tillerson's Myanmar stop, a report by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and Southeast Asia-based Fortify Rights said Myanmar security forces had slit the throats of Rohingya, burned victims alive and committed other abuses.

"There is mounting evidence to suggest these acts represent a genocide of the Rohingya population," their report said.

A separate investigation by New York-based Human Rights Watch said Myanmar troops gang-raped countless Rohingya women and girls in a campaign of "ethnic cleansing."

Amnesty International said this week that a years-long "state-sponsored" campaign restricted virtually all aspects of the lives of the Rohingya, which constituted "apartheid."

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Magnitude 5.0 quake strikes southwest Turkey

Magnitude 5.0 quake strikes southwest Turkey

 Updated 3 hours ago
Flash floods triggered by heavy rains sweep through Jeddah

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains sweep through Jeddah

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ugandan tabloid editors detained over 'fake' story

Ugandan tabloid editors detained over 'fake' story

 Updated 8 hours ago
Court finds Czech ‘femme fatale’ guilty in spy scandal

Court finds Czech ‘femme fatale’ guilty in spy scandal

 Updated 9 hours ago
France calls UN Security Council meeting over Libya slavery

France calls UN Security Council meeting over Libya slavery

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pope to meet Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Pope to meet Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

 Updated 9 hours ago
WTO to hear Qatar's complaint against UAE over blockade

WTO to hear Qatar's complaint against UAE over blockade

 Updated 9 hours ago
Egypt detains 29 people who allegedly spied for Turkey

Egypt detains 29 people who allegedly spied for Turkey

 Updated 10 hours ago
Syria opposition meets in Riyadh under pressure to compromise

Syria opposition meets in Riyadh under pressure to compromise

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM