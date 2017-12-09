Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Saturday Dec 09 2017
By
REUTERS

Bitcoin drops after dramatic gains ahead of futures launch

By
REUTERS

Saturday Dec 09, 2017

A Bitcoin sign is seen during Riga Comm 2017, a business technology and innovation fair in Riga, Latvia, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/Files

LONDON/NEW YORK: Bitcoin lost almost a fifth of its value in 10 hours on Friday, having surged more than 40 percent in the preceding 48 hours, sparking fears the market may be heading for a price collapse.

In a hectic day on Thursday, bitcoin leapt from below $16,000 to $19,500 in less than an hour on the US-based GDAX — one of the biggest exchanges globally — while it was still changing hands at about $15,900 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp.

Some market watchers attributed the lurch higher to the coming launch of bitcoin futures on major exchanges.

Having then climbed to $16,666 on Bitstamp at around 0200 GMT (7 AM PST) on Friday, it tumbled to $13,482 by around 1200 GMT — a slide of more than 19 percent.

It was last down 8.2 percent at $15,232.32 on BitStamp.

On Sunday, the Chicago-based Cboe Global Markets exchange is due to launch a futures contract on the digital currency, to be followed by CME Group the next week.

Craig Erlam — a senior market analyst at OANDA in London — said investors may have taken profits on bitcoin gains ahead of the Cboe launch, which could open the door to short speculators who believe the price has risen far too quickly.

“The initial bounce after this morning’s sell-off suggests there’s still [an] appetite for buying dips but that may not last if we don’t see the kind of rebound witnessed previously,” Erlam said.

“Saying that, the way bitcoin is trading at the minute, I don’t think anyone would be surprised to see it end the day in the green,” he added.

As investors braced for the Cboe launch, some big US banks — including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup — will not immediately clear bitcoin trades for clients once investors start trading futures contracts, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan and Citigroup did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Thursday, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it planned to clear bitcoin futures for some clients as the new contracts go live on exchanges in the coming days.

As Bitcoin slumped, other cryptocurrencies climbed.

Ethereum — the second-biggest — was up nearly 8 percent, according to trade website Coinmarketcap.

For the week, bitcoin was still up almost a third.

Since the start of October, bitcoin has more than tripled in price. So far this year, it has soared about 15 fold, stoking concerns that the bubble would burst in dramatic fashion.

Its rapid rise has drawn in millions of new investors. More than half a million new users have opened wallets with retail-focused bitcoin wallet provider Blockchain so far this week, the firm said, doubling the total number of users to 20 million since last year.

“Like a herd, market participants have a tendency to follow the money,” Fawad Razaqzada — a market analyst at London-based Forex.com — said.

“So when bitcoin goes up in value by hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars per day, the fear of missing out (FOMO) kicks in and speculators rush to buy the cryptocurrency because they don’t want to be left out.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Weaker rupee will bolster 'higher growth trajectory' after apparent devaluation: SBP

Weaker rupee will bolster 'higher growth trajectory' after apparent devaluation: SBP

 Updated 11 hours ago
Strong US job growth data lifts global stocks, dollar

Strong US job growth data lifts global stocks, dollar

 Updated 16 hours ago
Oil rises 1 percent on China demand, but weekly losses loom

Oil rises 1 percent on China demand, but weekly losses loom

 Updated 19 hours ago
Market wakes up to sharp rise in US dollar rate

Market wakes up to sharp rise in US dollar rate

Updated yesterday
Bitcoin surges towards $17,000 as concerns mount

Bitcoin surges towards $17,000 as concerns mount

 Updated 2 days ago
Stocks gain, dollar hits two-week high as risk appetite returns

Stocks gain, dollar hits two-week high as risk appetite returns

 Updated 2 days ago
Venezuela inflation reaches quadruple digits, hitting 1,369 percent

Venezuela inflation reaches quadruple digits, hitting 1,369 percent

 Updated 2 days ago
Hackers steal $64 million from cryptocurrency firm NiceHash

Hackers steal $64 million from cryptocurrency firm NiceHash

 Updated 2 days ago
'K-Electric purchased costly electricity, charged consumers additional Rs14.4bn

'K-Electric purchased costly electricity, charged consumers additional Rs14.4bn

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM