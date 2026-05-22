SBP to launch special coin marking 75 years of Pakistan-China ties

This image shows the Rs75 commemorative coin to be issued by the State Bank of Pakistan to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. — SBP

The federal government has decided to issue a commemorative Rs75 coin to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Thursday.

The coin will be available to the public from May 25 through exchange counters at the field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation. Pakistan and China formally established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1951.

According to the central bank, the round coin is milled with serrated edges and made of copper-nickel, containing 75% copper and 25% nickel. It has a diameter of 36mm and weighs 19 grams.

On the obverse side, the design features a waxing crescent moon and a five-pointed star facing north-west in a rising position.

The inscription "ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN" appears along the upper periphery in Urdu script. Below the crescent, above two wheat sprigs, is the year of issuance, 2026, while the denominations "75" and "RUPIA" appear on either side of the crescent in Urdu script.

The reverse side carries the inscription "75TH ANNIVERSARY OF PAKISTAN AND CHINA DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS" along the upper periphery and "TRUST FRIENDSHIP SUPPORT" along the lower edge in English.

At the centre, the national flags of Pakistan and China are displayed, with an artistically designed numeral "75" beneath them, flanked by the years 1951 and 2026.

Urdu and Chinese inscriptions above and below the central design highlight the 75-year diplomatic milestone and themes of trust, friendship and cooperation.

The inscription "PAK CHEEN SAFARATI TAULUQAT KAY 75 SAAL" appears above the national flags in both Urdu and Chinese scripts. Below the artistically designed numeral "75",” the words "EITAMAD-DOSTI-MU’AWANAT" are inscribed in Urdu and Chinese scripts, reflecting the themes of trust, friendship and cooperation.