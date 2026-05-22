 
Geo News

SBP to launch special coin marking 75 years of Pakistan-China ties

Commemorative coin includes inscriptions symbolising trust, friendship and support between Beijing and Islamabad
By
Web Desk
|

Published May 22, 2026

This image shows the Rs75 commemorative coin to be issued by the State Bank of Pakistan to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. — SBP
This image shows the Rs75 commemorative coin to be issued by the State Bank of Pakistan to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. — SBP

The federal government has decided to issue a commemorative Rs75 coin to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Thursday.

The coin will be available to the public from May 25 through exchange counters at the field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation. Pakistan and China formally established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1951.

According to the central bank, the round coin is milled with serrated edges and made of copper-nickel, containing 75% copper and 25% nickel. It has a diameter of 36mm and weighs 19 grams.

On the obverse side, the design features a waxing crescent moon and a five-pointed star facing north-west in a rising position.

The inscription "ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN" appears along the upper periphery in Urdu script. Below the crescent, above two wheat sprigs, is the year of issuance, 2026, while the denominations "75" and "RUPIA" appear on either side of the crescent in Urdu script.

The reverse side carries the inscription "75TH ANNIVERSARY OF PAKISTAN AND CHINA DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS" along the upper periphery and "TRUST FRIENDSHIP SUPPORT" along the lower edge in English.

At the centre, the national flags of Pakistan and China are displayed, with an artistically designed numeral "75" beneath them, flanked by the years 1951 and 2026.

Urdu and Chinese inscriptions above and below the central design highlight the 75-year diplomatic milestone and themes of trust, friendship and cooperation.

The inscription "PAK CHEEN SAFARATI TAULUQAT KAY 75 SAAL" appears above the national flags in both Urdu and Chinese scripts. Below the artistically designed numeral "75",” the words "EITAMAD-DOSTI-MU’AWANAT" are inscribed in Urdu and Chinese scripts, reflecting the themes of trust, friendship and cooperation.

Budget 2026-27: Fiscal turnaround or statistical illusion?
Budget 2026-27: Fiscal turnaround or statistical illusion?
Pakistan reopens offshore oil, gas exploration frontier after nearly two decades
Pakistan reopens offshore oil, gas exploration frontier after nearly two decades
Pakistan, IMF broadly agree on macroeconomic framework
Pakistan, IMF broadly agree on macroeconomic framework
PSX rebounds as oil eases on US-Iran diplomacy hopes
PSX rebounds as oil eases on US-Iran diplomacy hopes
Asian shares mixed, bonds recover as oil eases on Trump's Iran comments
Asian shares mixed, bonds recover as oil eases on Trump's Iran comments
Govt says no electricity tariff hike in June due to 'effective policy measures' video
Govt says no electricity tariff hike in June due to 'effective policy measures'
Pakistan committed to tax reforms, institutional modernisation, FinMin assures World Bank
Pakistan committed to tax reforms, institutional modernisation, FinMin assures World Bank
After provinces, Centre lifts austerity-driven business-hour curbs until May 31
After provinces, Centre lifts austerity-driven business-hour curbs until May 31