Govt alerts power consumers over fake subsidy links, QR code scams

A technician fixes new electricity meters at a residential building in Karachi. — AFP/File

Consumers being asked to click on specific link: spokesperson.

Says criminals using QR codes to achieve malicious objectives.

LEAs informed about such illegal activities: spokesperson.



ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy's Power Division on Friday warned consumers against criminal elements attempting to steal data through fraudulent links related to the government’s electricity subsidy programme.

In an advisory, a spokesperson for the Power Division said that consumers were being asked to click on a specific link and complete a four-step process to share personal information, which is followed by entering a six-digit code.

Some elements are also using QR codes to achieve malicious objectives, the spokesperson said, adding that no consumer information related to electricity bills can be submitted on any platform other than the official system.

The spokesperson clarified that such methods of data collection were illegal and that law enforcement agencies have been informed about criminal elements involved in these activities.

Citizens have been advised not to enter any information digitally or on paper for subsidy purposes outside the authorised channels.

Separately, the Power Division spokesperson said that a technical issue on the website lasted for two days but has now been resolved after server capacity was increased.

The QR system is functioning normally without any issue, he said, adding that more than 1 million users have already completed registration.

The spokesperson further said that homes with multiple meters in different family members' names were being counted as separate families in the system.